Brooklyn Nets Dinwiddie, LeVert, and Russell Together Again

For the first time since Nov. 12, the Nets will have D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie available for the same game when they play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Russell (20.6), Dinwiddie (17.2) and LeVert (15.2) are Brooklyn's three leading scorers this season. But LeVert dislocated his foot in the 14th game of the season and just returned on Feb. 8 after missing 42 games. After two games off the bench, he returned to the starting lineup in the game before the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie was sidelined by surgery for torn ligaments in his thumb in late January, just before LeVert's return. Considering the Nets were dealing with some frontcourt injuries early in the season, this will be the first time all season the team will have a fully healthy roster.

“I just think this kind of a new, it’s almost like the fourth of fifth time, where we’re kind of starting with a new rotation," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after Thursday's practice. "Caris, in the starting lineup, how many games, five or six? We’re gonna stick to that. I think Caris has earned that right, I think we need to play him and we need to play him minutes. He’ll catch his rhythm at some point and I think it’ll really help us."

Over those first 14 games, the trio shared the floor for a total of 90 minutes, or 6.4 per game. The Nets were 6-6 through 12 games after LeVert's game-winner in Denver, lost the following night in Golden State to the defending champion Warriors, then dropped the game in Minnesota in which LeVert was injured.

“I think we’re back to that beginning stretch, right? The first 12 games," said Atkinson. "It’s not a huge sample size, so we’re gonna have to figure that out, what that looks like. We do have at least a little sample size. We were 6-6 in those first 12 games I think, were playing pretty well, we have to get back to it. Like I’ve said before, the difficult thing is the runway’s not that long. We have 19 games, it’s not like we have 60 games to figure this out. So we’ve got to get going. My gut is Spencer’s return to play, return to performance, will be a little quicker, since he’s been doing a ton on the court."

At the time of his injury, LeVert was Brooklyn's leading scorer with 18.4 points per game. Since his return he's scored in double figures in four of six games, including a 15-point outing that helped key Monday's win over San Antonio. But he was off the mark on Wednesday, shooting 0-for-5 and going scoreless in a loss to Washington.

“Yeah, I think the shooting numbers are down and I just think it’s that basketball feel that you have," said Atkinson. "It just takes time. I think a lot of guys with injuries go through it. It’s interesting. I don’t think, and I keep saying this, I don’t see him looking slow or timid or none of that. I don’t see that, I just think it’s that touch, that feel, that you need. The only way you get it back is play more NBA minutes. He’s obviously doing his extra work now and working on his game and needs more minutes.”

"Every game I feel like I take a step closer," said LeVert. "Even yesterday, I can still take moments from the game where it's like, 'OK, I felt like myself during that play.' It may not have went in or it may not have turned out to be good on the stat sheet, but in my mind I know that that's how I feel when I'm playing good basketball. Every game, every practice, I feel like I'm a step closer."