Brooklyn Nets: After All-Star Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will return to action Thursday with 23 games remaining in what has been a remarkable season to date. With a 30-29 record, they've already surpassed last season's total of 28 wins while overcoming injuries to key players. The Nets are coming off an All-Star Weekend that helped bring attention to the franchise's resurgence with four players earning invites to the events. Joe Harris won the 3-Point Contest, Rodions Kurucs and Jarrett Allen played in the Rising Stars game, and D'Angelo Russell became Brooklyn's first All-Star since 2014.

Let's take a look at five things to watch over the remainder of the season.

IN A PLAYOFF RACE, AND HERE TO STAY

While winning 22 of 33 games going into the All-Star break, the Nets rose to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They're two games ahead of seventh-place Charlotte (27-30) and 2.5 ahead of Detroit and Miami, tied for eighth with a 26-30 record. Orlando (27-32) won seven of 10 going into the All-Star break, while Washington (24-34) may have fallen out of the race in dropping seven of 10 with John Wall out for the season.

The Nets will be tested down the stretch. A seven-game March road trip is followed by games against Boston, Toronto, Indiana, and Milwaukee twice to close the season.

"I’m glad we’re kind of ahead of those expectations right now," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson of the team's having surpassed last season's win total. "But I look at the schedule and I think it’s going to be a fight to be in the playoffs, I think it’s going to be a down to the wire type of thing. That’s how much respect I have for the teams we have to play and the schedule we have coming up. It’s not a done deal by anything. We still have a long way to go."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR D'ANGELO RUSSELL?

The soon-to-be-23-year-old -- you can wish him Happy Birthday on Saturday -- is having a breakout season, with an All-Star Game debut to show for it. Russell has been good enough, long enough this season that there's no need to play the small sample size game ("Look at his last five games! Check out the last two weeks!") but his post-New Year's numbers are impressive enough that they're worth breaking out. Since Jan. 1, Russell is averaging 24.4 points and 7.6 assists while shooting 46.1 percent overall and 39.7 percent from 3-point range over 21 games.

Often spectacular, Russell has elevated his consistency and reliability as well. He's tied for the team lead in minutes per game with Joe Harris (30.1) and in games played with Ed Davis (58), missing just a single game that he and Davis were held out of on the back end of a road back-to-back in December.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson often says "We want more," when asked about the progress of his team, or his point guard. Russell has delivered on that expectation, and there's no reason to think he's done elevating his game.

HELLO CARIS

Caris LeVert opened the season with 27 points at Detroit and 28 points and a game-winner against the Knicks. Through 12 games — when he notched his second game-winner of the year at Denver — LeVert was averaging 20.3 points, shooting 48.9 percent with 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Two nights later in Minnesota, he went down with a foot dislocation and missed 42 games.

LeVert returned Feb. 8 and played three games before the All-Star break, moving back into the starting lineup in the last game before the break when Rodions Kurucs and Treveon Graham missed the game against Cleveland.

Will LeVert remain in the starting lineup when the Nets get back on the court Thursday? Whether it's this week or beyond, LeVert's full-time return to the starting lineup will be a key step setting in motion the shaping of Brooklyn's player rotations for the remainder of the season.

ALMOST WHOLE

While Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe have returned, there are more Nets on the way. Jared Dudley has Tweeted that he expects to play this week after being sidelined by a hamstring injury. When Spencer Dinwiddie returns, the Nets will be whole for the first time this season.

Depth has been a strength for the Nets all season with players stepping into bigger roles to fill a need. With the playing time and experience gained by players like rookie Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn's already high-scoring bench could be shaping up to be the league's strongest second unit.



MORE AT THE 4

The forward position known as the 4 has featured a bit of musical chairs this season for Brooklyn. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jared Dudley and Treveon Graham have all started for significant periods of time. They've also been sidelined or slowed by injuries for significant periods of time.

The influx of returning guards will affect how the Nets utilize the position the rest of the season. They've already gone back to a four-guard combo with D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris on the floor together. There's also the possibility of 6-foot-9 rookie Rodions Kurucs sliding down after seeing most of his minutes at a wing spot over the past two months.