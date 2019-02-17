Brooklyn Nets: All-Star Weekend Wrapup

The Brooklyn Nets left their mark on 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, turning the NBA's in-season celebration into an emphatic return to the national stage.

No NBA team sent more players to Charlotte than the Nets' four-man contingent: D'Angelo Russell for the All-Star Game, Joe Harris for the 3-Point Contest and Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs in the Rising Stars game. Spencer Dinwiddie, denied the chance to defend his Skills Competition title due to thumb surgery, made the trip as well and he helped his teammates get the word out about the Brooklyn revival by making the media rounds on Thursday.

Dinwiddie and Allen appeared on ESPN's The Jump with Rachel Nichols and Scottie Pippen, then Harris joined the pair for an interview on Sirius NBA Radio. There was plenty more to come.

FRIDAY

Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs all took part in the NBA's community service events during the afternoon, and then Allen and Kurucs got their turn on the court Friday night.

Allen and Team USA came away with a 161-144 win with Allen registering two blocks, including a denial at the rim of Philadelphia All-Star -- and former D'Angelo Russell high school teammate -- Ben Simmons. The second-year center also grabbed five rebounds in 14 minutes.

The surprise rookie Kurucs played for Team World and scored 10 points with five assists and four rebounds.

SATURDAY

Spencer Dinwiddie helped tip off All-Star Saturday night, joining Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Kevin Harlan to broadcast the Skills Competition. As the winner of last year's competition, Dinwiddie was in line to return and defend his title until thumb surgery sidelined him a few weeks ago.

He gave the trio a quick breakdown of the event experience before getting started.

"The first chest pass is important, just because you can get down on yourself a little bit, you'll lose a little bit of time," said Dinwiddie. "But the place where I won the challenge was the shot, because I was behind in my first couple and came down and hit the shot the first time, whereas the other guys missed."

It was Dinwiddie who urged players to heave that 3-pointer from halfcourt if they were trailing, and that's how Boston's Jayson Tatum won the event over Atlanta's Trae Young, with a 45-foot straight on bank shot.

Considering he didn't have the opportunity to defend his title, Dinwiddie left the stage with a challenge to Tatum to face off in next year's event. And with that, it was Joe Harris' turn.

With D'Angelo Russell cheering him on from courtside, Harris stole the spotlight with a clutch performance. In the opening round, more than half of Harris' point total of 25 came from knocking down the final eight of his 25 shots, including six money balls and the entire final rack.

That was enough for him to edge Danny Green and defending champion Devin Booker for the final spot in the finals with Steph Curry and Buddy Hield. Just as he did the opening round, Harris went first and maxed out the money ball rack on his final five shots, doing himself one better with a total of 26 points.

Hield never challenged that, leaving it all up to Steph Curry. The two-time MVP went into the final rack needing to equal Harris' feat of draining all five money balls, but he missed on No. 3 and the trophy went to Harris.

SUNDAY

The Nets are not lacking for feel-good stories and young players with promising futures. In earning his first All-Star Game selection, D'Angelo Russell a week shy of his 23rd birthday, D'Angelo Russell stepped into the spotlight as a symbol of the Brooklyn revival.

Russell is the 15th Net to be named to the All-Star Game, but the first since Joe Johnson in 2014. He made his All-Star debut in the final minute of the first quarter.

In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Russell knocked down two 3-pointers and assisted on Steph Curry's four-point play to help Team Giannis moved back into the lead after Team LeBron's big third-quarter run.

Russell finished up his first All-Star Game with six points and three assists in 12 minutes, though Team Giannis came up on the short end of a 178-164 final.