Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs Ready to Go Head-to-Head at Rising Stars

Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs will be facing off at All-Star Weekend, as the two young Brooklyn Nets starters have been selected to the Rising Stars game for first- and second-year players.

Allen, a second-year center, will play for the U.S. team, while Kurucs, a rookie forward from Latvia, will play for the World team on Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

"Awesome. Just great. Great for them," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "They deserve it. Both are really, I know they're rising stars here, both of them for me. That's great confirmation. I was lucky to coach that game at Barclays (Center in 2015). I still have fond memories of Giannis (Antetekounmpo) and we coached the World team. It was a fantastic experience. They're going to really enjoy that."

Allen and Kurucs learned of their selections during Tuesday night's win over the Bulls at Barclays Center when it was announced throughout the arena during a timeout. As they drew cheers from the crowd for their honor, they received an equally enthusiastic response from their teammates on the bench.

"That was actually really good," said Kurucs. "It shows that they have respect for me and they show it to me and show support and I appreciate it. It means a lot."

Kurucs is known for going 100 miles an hour to the rim when he gets the ball in transition, and Allen has developed a reputation for denying the NBA's biggest names in the paint.

Maybe they'll meet there in Charlotte.

"Me and Rodi were talking about it," said Allen. "He's going to try to dunk on me, so I'm going to show him what happens if he tries."

"Yeah, I told him I will dunk on him. I told him that," said Kurucs. "He said he'll block me, but I said hell no. If I get a chance, I'll try it."

After moving into the starting lineup in January of last season, the 20-year-old Allen has started all 50 games he's played this season, averaging 11.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He's 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage (57.1) and 12th in blocks per game (1.5). He leads the Nets with 16 double-doubles, including a 20-point, 24-rebound game two weeks ago in Houston.

He's also become a highlight reel staple with his blocks of players such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetkounmpo, Blake Griffin and more.

"Definitely in the back of my head I wanted to make it," said Allen. "I think I didn't get some of the credit I deserved last year for how well I improved and now it's just showing how much the hard work has paid off."

Kurucs' ascendance has been one of the great stories of the NBA season. The 20-year-old is the lowest drafted player to be selected to this year's Rising Stars after the Nets picked him at No. 40 last June. He appeared in just nine of Brooklyn's first 26 games while playing a handful of games in the G League with the Long Island Nets.

But the high-energy forward took advantage of the opportunity that came his way in early December. He moved into the rotation on Dec. 7, the start of a seven-game win streak and a stretch in which the Nets have won 20 of their last 26 games.

He moved into the starting lineup with a 15-point game against Washington on Dec. 14 and has twice put up a career-high 24 points. He's averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

"It means more for my family," said Kurucs. "I know they are happy now because they wanted this so bad. They called me yesterday. My grandfather said he wants me to be there. I'm just happy that I'll be there and I'm happy my family is supporting me and calling me and voting every day (for the All-Star Game). I'm happy that my family's happy."

All-Star Game reserves and All-Star Saturday night participants are still to be announced over the next week, so Kurucs and Allen could have company in Charlotte, possibly D'Angelo Russell in the All-Star Game or Joe Harris in the Three-Point Contest.

"I think it's well-deserved," said Harris of his teammates' selections. "Jarrett, I thought he should have been in it last year too but he obviously got his due and got his respect and the same with Rodi so we're obviously proud of those guys to be able to represent us at All-Star Weekend."