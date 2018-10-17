Treveon Graham Eyes Opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets

The sight of Allen Crabbe being helped off the court with an ankle injury three minutes into a preseason game in Detroit was troubling. The sight of Treveon Graham heading onto the floor to replace him was intriguing.

Graham was one of the last of nine acquisitions by Nets GM Sean Marks during a busy summer, and his fit on the roster and hopes for playing time were open-ended questions. At just 6-foot-5 but a rugged 225 pounds, was he an option for the Nets as a stretch four in small-ball lineups? Or did he profile with the wings and guards?

As the Nets open the regular season against the Pistons in Detroit tonight, one thing is clear: wherever you want to put him, Graham has pushed his way into the conversation for a rotation spot after a surprisingly active preseason.

"Treveon's been a big surprise," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "He's another guy you can trust, trust on the defensive side of the floor. If he makes some threes he's going to push for a decent amount of playing time."

Graham ended up playing 34 minutes against the Pistons and 26.7 minutes per game over four preseason games. Crabbe's injury wasn't the only one that opened the door. DeMarre Carroll missed the final two preseason games along with Crabbe, and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out for all four.

"Guys were out, and I don't think he would have been getting the minutes that he's gotten," said Atkinson. "But the good thing about him, I think we could plug him into different spots. We can play him at the two, three, four without a problem. He's going to be a versatile guy off the bench for us."

A solid showing against the Knicks in the preseason opener -- 11 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists in 20 minutes -- may have opened the door for Graham to get the call when Crabbe went down in Detroit.

Continued injury issues -- Carroll and Crabbe are still out for opening night against the Pistons, while Hollis-Jefferson is TBA -- may give Graham an opening in the games that count.

"Whenever I do get the opportunities I know there's a lot of guys out right now," said Graham after the preseason finale against the Knicks. "Things may change once they do come back, but whenever I do go on the court, that's my time to show what I can do and help my team win."

"He can help us," said guard D'Angelo Russell. "He's a tough guy. Rebounds. He can guard multiple positions. And he knocks down shots. He's a shot-maker, so he can help us."

Ironically, the trait that most likely drew the Nets to Graham -- his 3-point shooting prowess -- was not on display in the preseason. A career 44.1 percent 3-point shooter, Graham hit just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc in the preseason. But he made his presence felt with 23 rebounds, 12 assists and 5 steals in 107 minutes, while still scoring 31 points.

"Physicality is kind of my thing," said Graham, "so if my shot isn't falling there's always different things you can do to help a team win other than the scoring."

It's an opportunity for Graham to keep pushing his way forward. Undrafted out of VCU in 2015, he spent a year in the G League, then made the Charlotte Hornets roster in 2016. After playing sparingly in his rookie year, he averaged 16.7 minutes per game last season.

"It seems like we play well when he's in there," said Atkinson. "He's efficient on offense and he defends the basketball and he's tough as nails. That's a nice combination."