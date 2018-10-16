Brooklyn Nets Season Preview: Quotables

From media day to training camp to preseason games, the Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of chances to do some talking over the past three weeks. Here's some of what they had to say.

CULTURE & CONTINUITY Rondae Hollis-Jefferson "It's definitely a big plus for us to have a core group of guys back. It just shows that we're trending in the right direction to build and get better. You want to find that group of guys and let them grow, let them blossom. I feel like we're doing that. Sky's the limit for us. We're putting in a lot of work. We've been here all summer. We love being here. It's exciting." Allan Crabbe "We continue to build that chemistry. It's only going to get better for us. Adding new pieces, guys are experienced now. We've been through games where we needed to make that last offensive play, we needed to make that last defensive stop. Sometimes the ball didn't go our way, but we know what it takes now, and I feel like a lot of guys have gotten better at a lot of areas in our game." D'Angelo Russell "A lot of guys have gotten better. I think just in general we all have that chip on our shoulder, and are better prepared this year going in, we have a better feel for each other. And then just competing. I think everybody has that competitive edge now, you know? I think we were a little bit too nice to each other last year. But this year you could just see guys are really going at each other, competing every chance they get: Shooting drills, if its sprints, if its whatever, layup drill, whatever. Everybody is competing. That’s going to play a great part.” Kenny Atkinson "You accept and are gracious when people say your team plays hard and they play together, that's great. I also think that sometimes, a lot of times, especially toward the end of the year, it puts a chip on your shoulder. We've got to get over the hump. It's just not enough. In a way, it's like you're saying, well, you're not good enough, quite honestly. I think all of us feel like that's one of the humps we've got to get over. That's not enough, just playing hard. There's a lot of things that go with playing hard. We can play smarter. We can execute better. That's a challenge for us this season. I'm hoping we can improve and not rest on those compliments." Sean Marks "We're in a results-driven business, so I get that. But at the end of the day, as Kenny said, it's never going to be purely on the wins and losses. It's going to be how we pivot throughout the year. We've maintained flexibility for a couple of years now. That's going to be important moving ahead. So however the roster is built, we're going to make sure in a year from now, two years from now, we've still got the flexibility to go out there and obviously compete No. 1, but also put out a product on the floor that's not going to sort of pigeon hole us into, 'that's it, there's no way to improve that roster from there.' Big picture view, that's how we're looking at it."

IMPROVING ON DEFENSE Joe Harris "A lot of our defensive mistakes last year were mental mistakes where guys just had a lapse here and there or a lack of competitiveness. Those are things that are easily fixable and I think you kind of take a look at our approach to it this year, the value of each possession defensively and the emphasis on each possession defensively. I think that will hopefully take us into another gear. Also having that continuity of the chemistry under your belt, it helps on the offensive, but most importantly defensively is where you're going to find the biggest benefit from that." Rondae Hollis-Jefferson "It starts with a defensive leader on the court. I'm going to take full responsibility. But I also know my teammates out there, and the guys on the bench, they're going to hold themselves accountable too. I feel like when you've self accountability it only makes it better and easier for your teammates to talk to you on switches, on different reads and thinks like that. Just start with my energy and me playing defense the whole game whenever I'm out there. Encouraging guys and being a vocal leader defensively, it'll be big." Kenny Atkinson "I definitely want to up our activity, but again without compromising our kind of conservative defensive schemes. I just don’t want to get too extended and too spread out. I definitely want to keep it compact and I want to take away the 3-point line, no doubt about it. Last year we were 11th in effective field goal percentage defense, which means teams did not shoot well against us. For us to be a good defense we’ve also got to balance it a little on turnovers and be a little more active on turnovers without extending our defense too much.”

UPDATING THE OFFENSE Kenny Atkinson "You just see a lot of guards out there. That was part of the thinking of tweaking the offense a little bit where it fits a four-guard system. I still like having that big guy out there, that one, Jarrett or Ed, just for rebounding and that rim-roller. But I definitely think we could see some more four-guard lineups." Spencer Dinwiddie "Instead of four-out, one in, we’re doing a lot more five-out. Obviously, we have a lot more motion outside of that. That does free up a lot more spacing. Obviously, we still have rollers and crash guys who are still diving from the side in the pick-and-roll, like Jarrett or Kenneth or whatever. We still have some of that four outward-in look. But to start, we’re trying to keep it as spaced as possible."

NEW VETERANS Kenny Atkinson "I’ll lean on them. Those guys are important for the head coach. You can get feedback from them, feedback on the team, you can get opinions on what we’re doing. So you’ve got a good connection there. And obviously because they’ve been in the league so long they’ll help the other guys on the team and help me. It’s more important than I thought it was, the vet label, and especially vet guys that can play that are in the rotation; they’re valuable members. I think that’ll help us grow, help our young guys a little quicker.” Rondae Hollis-Jefferson "Their knowledge for the game, the things they've been through. The players they've played with. They have a lot of insight. So talking to them, getting to know them and their stories and their game and how they played with those other players is going to be great for us. Understanding that and knowing that will definitely help us a lot. They have great energy. They come in every day ready to work. For the most part, once you see someone that's willing to work hard, the rest is history. You can work with someone that's willing to work hard. He may not be the best communicator. He may not be whatever, but if he's willing to work hard he'll get better and we can deal with that." Allen Crabbe "When we got Ed [Davis], I was shocked. And then we got Shabazz [Napier] too. And I was like, anybody else from Portland want to come over they can. It's great to have both of them. They were there when we were on a playoff team. They both know what it takes. Shabazz, he's competitive. He's going to push guys to continue to get better in practice. He's a hooper. He's a game. He can really play the game. Not only can he play, but he's really smart too. It's just great to have them over here, familiar faces over here in Brooklyn. I just think that they're going to help us in a lot of ways this year."

ROOKIES Jarrett Allen "They look like rookies. They look like I looked last year. There's a lot incoming for them, but they're handling it well." Dzanan Musa "I learned from that standpoint that you have to work every day all day. That you cannot rest. And that you have to prove to the coach a hundred times that you're worth it to play. That he will give you one chance. I have that mindset right now, I have that mentality. I will never give up. When I get my first chance, I will always prove to the coaches and teammates that I will play." Kenny Atkinson “Skill level is the first thing that jumps out. They’re skilled. They’re not just catch-and-shoot guys. I think there might be a perception that these guys are spot up guys. Both drive to the rim, both are pretty good passers, both are competitors. Their competitive defensive spirit has been really good. I don’t want to get carried away, it’s early, but good so far.”