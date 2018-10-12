Brooklyn Nets Sign Drew Gordon

BROOKLYN (Oct. 12, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Drew Gordon. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, Brooklyn has requested waivers on forward Mitch Creek.

Gordon (6’9”, 245) joins the Nets after spending the 2017-18 season with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg. In 21 games (13 starts) in Russia’s VTB United League last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest. Over six professional seasons, Gordon has played five seasons overseas in Serbia, Italy, France, Lithuania and Russia and spent the 2014-15 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers and their NBA G League affiliate, then the Delaware 87ers. In nine games with Philadelphia, Gordon posted averages of 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per contest. The San Jose, Calif., native played two collegiate seasons (2008-10) at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico for his final two seasons (2010-12). While playing for the Lobos, Gordon was named to the All-Mountain West first team as a senior and earned second-team honors as a junior, along with being named the conference’s newcomer of the year.

Creek originally signed with Brooklyn as a free agent on Aug. 20 and saw action in the Nets’ preseason contest against the Toronto Raptors in Montreal on Oct. 10.