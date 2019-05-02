Brooklyn Nets Jared Dudley Top 5 Games

Veteran forward Jared Dudley was acquired last summer and ended up playing a key role as a power forward and even occasionally a center in Brooklyn’s small-ball lineups. He started the first 20 games of the season and though he geared his game towards facilitating the offense rather than scoring (Dudley had one of the lowest usage rates in the NBA) a few games stand out for his production.

Here’s a look at Dudley’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets at Cavaliers, October 24

In an early-season win, Dudley had 12 points all from 3-point range, where all of his field goal attempts came from as he shot 4-for-5.

Nets vs. Hawks, December 16

Dudley had his season high in a 144-127 win against the Hawks, shooting 5-for-9 overall and 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

Nets vs. Lakers, December 18

Two nights later, Dudley had 13 points, including a few crucial crunch-time baskets, as the Nets held off the Lakers for a 115-110 win, their sixth straight.

Nets at Trail Blazers, March 25

The Nets played seven overtime games and four of them went to multiple overtimes, including this two-overtime, 148-144 loss near the end of their seven-game road trip. Dudley had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and shot 6-for-8 and 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Nets at Bucks, April 6

As the Nets closed in on a playoff berth, Dudley had maybe his finest game of the season. Matching his season high with 16 points, he also grabbed six rebounds and two steals, shooting 4-for-8 overall and 2-for-4 from 3-point range.