Brooklyn Nets Spencer Dinwiddie Top 5 Games

In addition to being Brooklyn’s No. 2 scorer and No. 2 distributor with 16.8 points and 4.6 assists per game, Spencer Dinwiddie was second among all NBA players in points and assists off the bench, making himself a candidate for the league’s Sixth Man Award. But even coming off the bench, Dinwiddie had more than his share of headlining moments, despite missing a month in the middle of the season after thumb surgery.

Here’s a look at Dinwiddie’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Nets vs. Detroit, October 31

The first, but not the last example of a classic Dinwiddie closing surge this season. He scored all 25 of his points in the second half, with three 3-pointers in the final four minutes of regulation. The third tied the game at 110 with 21 seconds to go. The overtime was déjà vu. With the Nets down by two, Dinwiddie got an isolation on the right side and drained a step-back three for the win with 7.1 seconds to go. He shot 8-for-15 and 5-for-19 from 3-point range and added four assists and four rebounds.

Nets vs. Sixers, November 25

Dinwiddie had another late go-ahead basket here, a jumper that put the Nets up 125-124 with 26 seconds to go before Jimmy Butler drained a game-winner for Philly. Dinwiddie’s clutch basket capped a 31-point game with five assists as he shot 11-for-15 and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Nets at Sixers, December 12

This time against the Sixers, Dinwiddie’s career-high 39 points were enough to close the deal in a 127-124 win, the third in a seven-game winning streak. He shot 11-for-18 from the field, 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and 13-for-14 from the free throw line, with his drive to the rim putting the Nets up by 10 with two minutes to go. He had five assists as well.

Nets vs. Hornets, December 26

In a double-overtime epic, Dinwiddie scored 37 points with 11 assists and made a career-high seven 3-pointers on 16 attempts while shooting 12-for-19 overall. With the Nets down eight in the final minutes of regulation, Dinwiddie led an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer, drive for a basket and assist on Rodions Kurucs’ game-tying 3-pointer. With 6.5 seconds left in regulation, Dinwiddie made three free throws to tie the game.

Nets at Rockets, January 16

Notch this on Dinwiddie’s all-time highlight reel. With the Nets down 11 late in the fourth quarter, he drained three 3-pointers in the final minute, including a pull-up with 8.4 seconds remaining to tie to game. In overtime, after the Nets trailed by seven, he put them ahead for good on a three-point play as they scored the final 10 points of a 145-142 win. Dinwiddie finished with 33 points and 10 assists, shooting 13-for-22 and 4-for-8 from 3-point range.