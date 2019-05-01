Brooklyn Nets DeMarre Carroll Top 5 Games

After posting career highs in scoring and rebounding during his first season in Brooklyn in 2017-18, veteran forward DeMarre Carroll had an unexpected delay to year two when he underwent ankle surgery on the eve of the season opener. Carroll was back within a few weeks, but it took longer than that to get in a groove. He rounded into form after Christmas, with back-to-back 20-point games right after New Year’s, and averaged 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last 42 games, returning to the starting lineup late in the season after spending most of the season in a sparkplug reserve role.

Here’s a look at Carroll’s top five games of the season, in chronological order:

Grizzlies at Nets, November 30

In a double-overtime loss to Memphis, Carroll had his first big game of the season, although it would prove to be an early outlier. It would be another month before he found some consistency. But he was in classic form here, with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double, shooting 7-for-10 overall and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Nets at Grizzlies, January 4

This is where Carroll really started cooking, scoring in double figures for the fifth game in a row. He helped the Nets win for the 11th time in 14 games with 20 points and five rebounds while shooting 6-for-9 overall and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. He followed up with another 20-point game two days later in Chicago, leaving no doubt: DeMarre Carroll was back.

Nets at Rockets, January 16

There were plenty of heroes in this epic 145-142 overtime comeback win, and the Nets needed all of them. Carroll came through with a season-high 22 points and five rebounds, shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Nuggets at Nets, February 6

The Nets got a huge win in a loaded schedule stretch, beating the Western Conference’s No. 2 team for the second time to sweep the season series. Carroll had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals and matched his career high with six assists. He also made 10-of-13 free throws, both career highs.

Mavericks at Nets, March 4

Carroll was everywhere as the Nets rolled the Mavs by points to snap a three-game losing streak. He matched his season high with 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists, shooting 7-for-9 overall and 5-for-7 from 3-point range.