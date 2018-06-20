NBA Draft 2018 Primer: Back at Barclays Center

For the sixth straight year, the NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center, with television coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the draft beginning at 7:30 p.m.

WATCHING THE DRAFT

If you can’t make it to Barclays Center, ESPN is offering several options for draft coverage beyond the primary show broadcast live from the arena with Rece Davis, Chauncey Billups, Jay Bilas and Adrian Wojnarowski.

On ESPN2, The Jump: NBA Draft Special, host Rachel Nichols will welcome reporters and commentators Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe, Chris Haynes and more with reaction and analysis of all the evening’s picks and player moves. ESPN Radio will broadcast the draft on 98.7 FM in New York.

Nets fans can view a special Facebook Live broadcast from HSS Training center featuring Chris Carrino, Tim Capstraw and Noah Eagle. They’ll preview the Nets’ draft outlook beginning at 7:15 p.m., then return at approximately 10:30 p.m. as the Nets get closer to making the 29th selection.

FIRST UP

The Phoenix Suns have the first pick in tonight’s draft. They will be on the clock officially at 7:32 p.m. Arizona 7-footer Deandre Ayton is widely considered the likely first pick, with Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Real Madrid’s Luka Doncic, Texas’ Mo Bamba, Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. and Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. among the other players expected to hear their names called in the first 10 picks.

They are among 18 players reported to be in attendance at the draft in the green room. Others include Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, Alabama’s Collin Sexton, Villanova’s Mikal Bridges and Kentucky’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

NBA DRAFT … BACK IN BROOKLYN

This will be the sixth straight year that the NBA Draft is held at Barclays Center. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Anthony Bennett of UNLV with the first draft pick ever announced at Barclays Center. Bennett was one of five 2013 first-round picks that would eventually play for the Nets, including Mason Plumlee, chosen at No. 22 to become the first Brooklyn Net drafted at Barclays Center.

Current Net Allen Crabbe was the 31st overall pick in 2013, taken first in the second round.

Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz have been the subsequent No. 1 overall picks at Barclays Center.

NETS PICKS WERE HOME AT BARCLAYS CENTER

Last June, Jarrett Allen became the latest Net to be welcomed into the NBA with a handshake and hug from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the stage at Barclays Center. Allen is part of a young Nets core that has that shared experience, along with Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and they’ll be joined by another on Thursday night.

Allen, just 19 years old at the time he was drafted, turned in an impressive rookie year marked by dramatic improvement. Over his final 45 games, Allen averaged 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in just 21.8 minutes per game while shooting 63.7 percent.

LeVert and Hollis-Jefferson both made big jumps in 2017-18 as well. Hollis-Jefferson increased his scoring average from 8.7 to 13.9 points per game with a jump in his shooting percentage from 43.4 to 47.2. LeVert’s numbers were up across the board as well as he averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and shot 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

AND THE NETS SELECT …

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to make three selections in the 2018 NBA Draft — No. 29, No. 40, and No. 45 — although multiple reports on Wednesday had them agreeing to send the No. 45 pick to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a trade for Dwight Howard that will become official after the draft.

In surveying mock drafts, there are several players who have been consistently projected to land in Brooklyn. You can click on their names below to check out our profiles of them:

WHAT’S THE HISTORY AT NO. 29?

The 29th overall pick has produced some solid NBA players, perhaps highlighted by Toni Kukoc, who was selected in 1990 and went on to play for three Chicago NBA championship teams.

Leandro Barbosa (2003) was an electrifying guard off the bench for the “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns of the mid-2000s who just wrapped up his career last year. P.J. Brown was taken by the Nets in 1992 and had a 15-year career as a reliable rebounder and inside presence.

Some strong second-round selections at No. 40 include Monta Ellis, Dino Radja and Otis Smith.

NETS TOP 5 DRAFT PICKS

Who are the top five draft picks in Nets history? We’re going to fudge this a little bit and include one player acquired in a draft-night trade though officially selected by another team. And this is specifically for their impact on the Nets.

Buck Williams

The third overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft, power forward Buck Williams was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He made the first of three NBA All-Star Game appearances that year, then was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 1982-83 after averaging 17.0 points and career-high 12.5 points while shooting 58.8 percent from the field. With Williams’ rookie year, the Nets began a string of five straight playoff appearances. He is the franchise leader in games played (635) and rebounds (7,576) and is second in points (10,440), with his name and No. 52 etched on a well-deserved banner in the Barclays Center rafters.

Brook Lopez

Center Brook Lopez played nine seasons for the Nets, more than any player in franchise history, after being drafted 10th overall in 2008 and earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He represented the Nets in the 2013 NBA All-Star Game. Lopez is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 10,444 points and is also No. 1 with 972 blocks. He’s third in Nets history with 4,005 rebounds.

Richard Jefferson

A dynamic swingman, Richard Jefferson was selected 13th overall by the Houston Rockets and acquired in a draft-night trade. He immediately made a significant impact as the sixth man on the Nets team that won a franchise-record 52 games and made the team’s first NBA Finals appearance. Moving into the starting lineup in year two, Jefferson helped the Nets to a repeat as Eastern Conference champions. He averaged a career high 22.6 points per game in his final season as a Net in 2007-08, and overall averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in seven seasons with the Nets.

Kerry Kittles

Drafted eighth overall out of Villanova in 1996, Kerry Kittles averaged 16.4 points and 1.9 steals to earn a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team while making 158 3-pointers, a Nets record that would stand for 16 years. Kittles is in the team’s all-time top 10 for games and minutes played. He shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range three times and is second in team history with 687 3-pointers made, third in steals with 803 and eighth in points with 7,096.

Kenyon Martin

In 2000, Kenyon Martin became the second player to be selected with the first overall pick by the Nets. He went on to start 280 of the 283 games he played over four seasons, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2001. Martin was key cog on two NBA Finals teams, leading the balanced offense of the 2001-02 team with 14.9 points. He was selected for the 2004 NBA All-Star Game. With the Nets, he averaged 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.