Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs to be Introduced in Friday Press Conference

The Brooklyn Nets will introduce 2018 draft picks Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs in a press conference at HSS Training Center on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. to be streamed live at BrooklynNets.com.

The two newest Nets will be joined by general manager Sean Marks.

Musa, a 19-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina, was selected by the Nets with the 29th overall pick after starring in Croatia for KK Cedevita and excelling in international competition. Kurucs, selected 40th overall, played last season for the powerhouse club FC Barcelona.

Visit BrooklynNets.com beginning at 1 p.m. to hear from Musa and Kurucs about their draft experience.