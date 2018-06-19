Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Rodions Kurucs

Latvia’s Rodions Kurucs has been playing for powerhouse FC Barcelona, but he’s eyeing the NBA, sticking in the draft this year after withdrawing in 2017. Scouts like the foundation of his offensive game and the athleticism and frame that project to a solid NBA player. There’s still room to go though, making him a likely second-round pick.

SAYS WHO?

SI.COM has been bullish on Kurucs for Brooklyn, sticking with him as the Nets’ selection with the No. 45 overall pick through several iterations of Jeremy Woo’s mock draft, right up through version 10 that was released this week. At ESPN.COM, Jonathan Givony projected Kuruc to the Nets at No. 45 in his May 15 mock draft. Nets beat writer Michael Scott of THEATHLETIC.COM had Kurucs coming to Brooklyn at No. 40 in his June 1 mock draft. Early on, BASKETBALLINSIDERS.COM projected Kurucs as the No. 29 selection, but that first-round grade seems to be rare among Kurucs’ projections.

SO, WHO IS HE?

With one year to go on his contract with FC Barcelona, Kurucs is a likely draft-and-stash prospect. He’s a 20-year-old forward from Latvia who measures 6-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Kurucs signed with Barcelona in 2015, but his initial strong impression came in international competition for Latvia. He declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, but withdrew and returned to play for Barcelona.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Kurucs’ most impressive performances have come in age-group international competition for the Latvian national team. Injuries have cut into his playing time and he’s moved up and down between Barcelona’s top-tier roster and Barcelona II.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

As a younger player with room for physical development, defense and rebounding are concerns. But observers like Kurucs’ hop and his ability to get above the rim and note that he seems to have a frame built to add weight and bulk up, with broad shoulders. There are mixed reviews on his ball-handling and playmaking skills, which have alternately been described as his premier strength and also an area where he was lacking. His youth, frame and limited experience combined with that athleticism, length and flashes of offensive skill have him framed as a high-upside second-round candidate.

