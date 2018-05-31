Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Hamidou Diallo

Sometimes, things don’t change much over the course of a year. Before Hamidou Diallo pulled his name out of consideration for the 2017 NBA Draft in the final hours, he was widely speculated to be a potential Nets draft pick. Now that he’s in the 2018 NBA Draft to stay, that speculation has ramped up again.

SAYS WHO?

SI.COM (April 3), NBADRAFT.NET (April 12) and ESPN.COM (May 15) all had the Nets taking Diallo with one of their second-round picks, while BLEACHERREPORT.COM made him Brooklyn’s first-round pick at No. 29 as of April 17.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Diallo is a 19-year-old, 6-foot-5 guard who played one season at Kentucky. He’s a New York City native, born in Queens, and played two years at John Bowne HS in that borough before transferring to Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. A five-star, consensus top 20 national recruit in the class of 2017, he committed to and enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017. He did not play for the Wildcats during the 2016-17 season, but because he had graduated high school the previous spring, he was eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

In his single season at Kentucky, Diallo started all 37 games, averaging 10.0 points while shooting 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range. The Wildcats finished 26-11 and reached the Sweet 16. Diallo has twice competed for USA Basketball, winning a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and bronze at the 2017 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Diallo’s draft stock seems to have slipped a bit from last year, although it’s mostly reflected in a wider range. He’s gone from late-first-round, early-second-round projections to heavy rankings in the middle of the second round. His attachment to the Nets at No. 29 is on the high end. The elite athleticism that drove his high school recruiting and then the NBA Draft speculation of a year ago is still his primary strength. He has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and his 44.5” vertical at the 2017 NBA draft combine was the second-highest ever recorded at the combine. He’ll be 20 years old in July, making him a high-upside prospect with room to grow.

