Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Grayson Allen

After four years at Duke, Grayson Allen’s draft grades are falling in a consistent range from late in the first round to the middle of the second. The Nets have three selections within 16 picks in that window, at 29, 40, and 45, making them a natural fit for the Blue Devils guard.

SAYS WHO?

Gary Parrish of CBSSPORTS.COM had Allen going to the Nets with the No. 29 pick in his mock draft of April 16, while BASKETBALLINSIDERS.COM slated Allen for Brooklyn with the No. 40 pick on May 22.

SO, WHO IS HE?

Allen has been a lightning-rod player since his breakout performance in Duke’s national championship game win over Wisconsin in 2015. Much like Donte DiVincenzo this year, Allen’s mix of athleticism with a high-profile big-game performance immediately led to draft speculation. Instead, Allen returned to Duke, as he did every year even as his name reliably popped up as a possible early-entry candidate. The 6-foot-4 guard also became as well-known for several tripping incidents that led to red flags about character and attitude.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Allen followed up his national championship game performance with his strongest college season as a sophomore, averaging 21.6 points and shooting 42 percent from 3-point range while earning First Team All-ACC honors. He was also chosen for the Third Team All-ACC following his senior year in 2018. Over four years at Duke Allen averaged 15.5 points and 3.0 assists per game and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Allen’s scoring and offensive ability, from his shooting range, to off-the-dribble game and playmaking, has made him a genuine pro prospect since the end of his freshman year, and particularly after his big sophomore year. There are concerns about his consistency on that end of the floor, his ability to finish at the rim – a key factor for a Nets organization that prizes driving the ball – and his defense.

