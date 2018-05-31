Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Donte DiVincenzo

As May came to a close, the hottest name being connected with the Nets was Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo. That was part of his elevation into widely being considered a late first-round pick. And it was the latest jump for a player who emerged into the national spotlight and NBA Draft consideration after a spectacular performance in the national championship game.

SAYS WHO?

In just a matter of days, BLEACHERREPORT.COM, SPORTINGNEWS.COM and THERINGER.COM all slotted DiVincenzo going to the Nets with the 29th overall pick. And on May 29, DiVincenzo confirmed he would be staying in the draft rather than returning to school.

SO, WHO IS HE?

DiVincenzo spent three years at Villanova, redshirting his original freshman year in 2015-16 after suffering a foot fracture and being limited to nine games. He’s a 6-foot-5 guard who spent most of the season as Villanova’s sixth man, starting 10 of the Wildcats’ 40 games. But he quickly became the focus of “will-he-or-won’t-he” draft speculation in the wake of the Final Four. With two years of eligibility remaining, he declared for the draft in April and announced on May 29, the day before the NCAA deadline to withdraw, that he was staying in the draft and going pro.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Well, he became a national sensation after scoring 31 points to lead Villanova to a 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game in San Antonio, leading the Wildcats to their second title in three years. Coming off the bench, as he had for most of the season, DiVincenzo still played 37 minutes, making 5-of-7 3-pointers and shooting 10-of-15 overall while adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. DiVincenzo was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. For the season he averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

The national championship game performance brought the strengths of the previously under-the-radar DiVincenzo to light. His shooting was just the tip of a versatile offensive game, that included an ability to score off the dribble and an unselfish and aggressive style. But his lack of a national profile and sixth-man role – even while essentially playing starters’ minutes of 29.3 per game – led to questions whether a single game was skewing DiVincenzo’s evaluation. He seemed to wipe that out with his performance at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, where he had both the highest standing leap (34.5”) and max vertical (42”). He also impressed with his play in the event’s scrimmages. DiVincenzo emerged from the combine projected as a late first-round pick and soon after confirmed he would remain in the draft.

See All Draft Prospects