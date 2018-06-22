Ask Your Question to Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs on Reddit

Brooklyn Nets fans will get their first chance to interact with 2018 draft picks Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs via a Reddit AMA in which they’ll be answering questions beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Musa, a 19-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina, was selected by the Nets with the 29th overall pick after starring in Croatia for KK Cedevita and excelling in international competition. Kurucs, selected 40th overall, played last season for the powerhouse club FC Barcelona.

Visit r/GoNets at Reddit.com to submit your questions to Dzanan and Rodions.