Brooklyn Nets and Qatar Airways Surprise Fans at JFK

Qatar Airways teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets for a special holiday event at John F. Kennedy Airport on December 21.

As part of the Nets' annual "Season of Giving" initiative, players Caris LeVert and Ed Davis were on hand to greet travelers in the Qatar Airways terminal at JFK. The players posed for pictures and signed autographs as 300 co-branded Qatar Airways and Brooklyn Nets basketballs and drawstring bags were distributed.

The Nets are proud to partner with Qatar Airways, the official Global Airline of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center.