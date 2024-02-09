Brooklyn Nets to Host Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Game Presented by 華人青年 (Wah Yan Ching Nin) on Tuesday Feb. 13

Evening to include first-ever Chinese Cuisine Carnival at Barclays Center presented by Venturant Group, exclusive merchandise, halftime performance by Yitai Wang (3HO) and more

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets will commemorate the Chinese New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 13 when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center, with the celebration presented by 華人青年 (WAH YAN CHING NIN). The Chinese New Year game is part of the Nets Unite platform which seeks to build unity, celebrate culture, and foster equity by amplifying the rich traditions of our diverse community.

2024 is the Year of the Dragon and to mark the occasion, 華人青年 (WAH YAN CHING NIN), presenting partner of the evening, has collaborated with the Nets to create a custom merchandise line featuring two crewneck sweatshirts and a t-shirt. Two items from the collection will be sold exclusively in the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics, beginning Feb. 13. Photos of the line – including Nets player Mikal Bridges wearing the items - can be viewed/downloaded here.

As presenting partner of the Nets’ Chinese New Year game, 華人青年 (WAH YAN CHING NIN) will take over the Nets’ player arrival tunnel with Chinese New Year branding and have a booth on the main concourse outside Section 31 where fans can win Chinese New Year gifts and merchandise by showing a proof of purchase/receipt from Brooklyn Fanatics.

The Nets will celebrate the holiday in a variety of other ways including the first-ever Chinese Cuisine Carnival at Barclays Center. Presented by Venturant Group, supporting partner of the Nets’ Chinese New Year game, the Chinese Cuisine Carnival will be located outside Section 23 and showcase food from six different authentic Chinese culinary brands. Festivities also include an exclusive red envelope giveaway for every fan in attendance, wishing fans good fortune for the new year. Each lucky red envelope contains a year of the dragon bracelet and there will also be free Chinese New Year giveaways located outside Section 15 where fans can write their wishes for the new year. Additionally, Yitai Wang (3HO), one of the most popular hip hop artists in China, will perform during halftime, and there will be special dance routines throughout the game from Team Hype and the Brooklynettes that celebrate Chinese culture.

Arena doors will open at 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame performance from Plus 86 – the student dance crew from Columbia University – who will bring a traditional Chinese dance performance to the heart of Brooklyn. Player intros will be announced in Chinese, Nets players will wear custom Chinese New Year shooting shirts during warmups, and videos featuring Chinese New Year wishes from various players will be incorporated on the team’s social media channels and played in-arena during the game.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, the Nets will host more than 100 Chinese students to play in a basketball game on the main court at Barclays Center and will also provide a training session for more than 40 Chinese students on the team’s Practice Court.