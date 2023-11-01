Brooklyn Nets Sign Keon Johnson to Two-Way Contract

Johnson (6’4”, 185) has appeared in 77 games (12 starts) over two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2021-22) and Portland Trail Blazers (2022-23), recording career averages of 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest. Most recently, Johnson played in five preseason games for the Phoenix Suns and averaged 4.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 13.7 minutes per game prior to being waived on Oct. 23. The 21-year-old spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League, notching averages of 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks over 31.1 minutes per game in seven regular season contests (all starts). Johnson also appeared in nine Showcase Cup games with Ontario, where he averaged 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. The Shelbyville, Tenn., native was selected 21st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks before his draft rights were traded to the Clippers. Johnson spent one year (2020-21) at the University of Tennessee, where he earned SEC All-Freshman Team accolades.