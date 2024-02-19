Brooklyn Nets Relieve Jacque Vaughn of Coaching Duties

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future.”