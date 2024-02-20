Brooklyn Nets Name Kevin Ollie Interim Head Coach

Following a 13-year NBA playing career, Ollie began coaching at his alma mater, the University of Connecticut, in 2010. Serving as head coach for six seasons (2012-18), Ollie led the Huskies to the NCAA National Championship in 2014. The Los Angeles native then spent two years (2021-23) as head of coaching and basketball development for Overtime Elite, prior to joining Brooklyn as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.