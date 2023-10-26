Brooklyn Nets Exercise Team Options on Day'Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas

Sharpe appeared in 48 games (three starts) during the 2022-23 season and averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. The 21-year-old also played in two contests as a reserve during the 2023 postseason, registering averages of 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 9.8 minutes per game. Over his first two seasons (2021-23), Sharpe posted the highest offensive rebound percentage in the NBA among players to average at least 10.0 minutes per contest (21.7 percent). Across 81 career games (11 starts), Sharpe holds averages of 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game. The third-year pro has also played in 18 regular season games (16 starts) over two seasons with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, where he recorded averages of 17.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest. The University of North Carolina product earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors in his lone season with the Tar Heels and was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Phoenix before his draft rights were acquired by Brooklyn on Aug. 6, 2021.

Thomas played in 57 games (four starts) last season, averaging 10.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest. The Chesapeake, Va., native saw action in two 2023 postseason games and averaged 3.0 points over 7.8 minutes per game. The 22-year-old scored 40-plus points in a team-high four games in 2022-23, including a stretch of three straight contests with 40 or more points in early February. Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 40 or more points in three consecutive games and was one of just three players in the league to notch three straight 40-point outings last season, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Devin Booker. Over his four starts last season, Thomas averaged 39.0 points in 38.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 94.2 percent from the free-throw line. Most recently, he recorded a game-high 36 points in Brooklyn’s season opener versus Cleveland on Oct. 25 at Barclays Center, scoring the most points for a player off the bench in a season opening game in NBA history. In 125 career games (six starts), Thomas holds averages of 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. He spent one season at Louisiana State University, where he was an All-SEC First Team honoree prior to being drafted 27th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by Brooklyn.