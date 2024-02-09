Brooklyn Nets Complete Three-Team Trade with Phoenix and Memphis

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Keita Bates-Diop, guard Jordan Goodwin and second round draft picks in 2026 (the least favorable of Detroit, Orlando and Milwaukee’s own second round picks), 2028 (via Memphis) and 2029 (via Memphis) from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Royce O’Neale. The Suns have acquired forward David Roddy from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for forwards Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe and 2026 draft pick considerations. To complete the deal, Brooklyn acquired the draft rights to guard Vanja Marinkovic from Memphis. In a related move, Brooklyn has requested waivers on forward Thaddeus Young.

Bates-Diop (6’8”, 229) appeared in 39 games (eight starts) for Phoenix this season, recording averages of 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game. In 269 games (67 starts) across six seasons with Minnesota (2018-2020), Denver (2020), San Antonio (2020-23) and Phoenix (2023-24), Bates-Diop holds career averages of 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per contest. The 28-year-old also appeared in five playoff games with Denver during the 2020 postseason. The Normal, Ill., native was selected by Minnesota with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career (2014-18) at Ohio State. He earned consensus All-America and All-Big Ten First Team honors, as well as being named the Big Ten Player of the Year in his final season with the Buckeyes.

Goodwin (6’3”, 200) has seen action in 104 games (seven starts) across three NBA seasons with Washington (2021-23) and Phoenix (2023-24), recording career averages of 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16.1 minutes per contest.