Brooklyn Nets Acquire Schröder and Young from Toronto Raptors

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thaddeus Young from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. In a related move, the Nets have requested waivers on center Harry Giles III.
Schröder (6’3”, 175) has played in 51 games (33 starts) this season for the Raptors, producing averages of 13.7 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 85.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. His 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 10th in the league and represents a career-best mark, while his assists per game and turnovers per game (1.6) are both approaching the best single-season marks of his career. The 30-year-old has not missed a game this season after helping lead his native Germany to the country’s first-ever gold medal at the FIBA World Cup this past summer, earning FIBA World Cup MVP honors in the process. Across 11 NBA seasons with Atlanta (2013-18), Oklahoma City (2018-20), the Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21, 2022-23), Boston (2021-22), Houston (2022) and Toronto (2023-24), Schröder has recorded averages of 14.0 points on 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from distance and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 27.1 minutes per contest in 739 games (350 starts). Schröder was originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by Atlanta after playing professionally for three years in Germany, garnering Bundesliga Most Improved Player and Bundesliga Best German Young Player honors in his final season in 2013 with Phantoms Braunschweig.
Young (6’8”, 225) has seen action in 1,162 games (726 starts) across 17 seasons with Philadelphia (2007-14), Minnesota (2014-15), Brooklyn, Indiana (2016-19), Chicago (2019-21), San Antonio (2021-22) and Toronto (2022-24), registering averages of 12.2 points on 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest.
Dinwiddie played in and started 48 games this season for the Nets, recording averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. He appeared in 348 games (206 starts) across two stints with Brooklyn (2016-21, 2023-24), averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per contest.
Giles played in 16 games off the bench for the Nets this season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game. Giles was originally signed as a free agent by Brooklyn on Sept. 6, 2023.