Brooklyn Nets Acquire Schröder and Young from Toronto Raptors

Schröder (6’3”, 175) has played in 51 games (33 starts) this season for the Raptors, producing averages of 13.7 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 85.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. His 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 10th in the league and represents a career-best mark, while his assists per game and turnovers per game (1.6) are both approaching the best single-season marks of his career. The 30-year-old has not missed a game this season after helping lead his native Germany to the country’s first-ever gold medal at the FIBA World Cup this past summer, earning FIBA World Cup MVP honors in the process. Across 11 NBA seasons with Atlanta (2013-18), Oklahoma City (2018-20), the Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21, 2022-23), Boston (2021-22), Houston (2022) and Toronto (2023-24), Schröder has recorded averages of 14.0 points on 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from distance and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 27.1 minutes per contest in 739 games (350 starts). Schröder was originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft by Atlanta after playing professionally for three years in Germany, garnering Bundesliga Most Improved Player and Bundesliga Best German Young Player honors in his final season in 2013 with Phantoms Braunschweig.