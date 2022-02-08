Brooklyn Nets' Patty Mills Invited to 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend

Patty Mills opened the 2021-22 NBA season with a historic shooting string in becoming the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 3-point attempts of the year. He’s continued to connect from deep at the best rates of this 13-year-career and it has earned him an invite to compete in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Mills becomes the fifth Net to participate in the 3-Point Contest, along with Joe Harris (2019 and 2020), Joe Johnson (2014), Anthony Morrow (2012), and Drazen Petrovic (1992).

Right where he belongs…@Patty_Mills is headed to Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/e0VmqV3Wn8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 9, 2022

Mills is fourth in the NBA in total 3-pointers made with 172 and ninth in 3-point percentage (43.6), making him the only player in the league ranked in the top 10 in both categories. He leads the NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-pointers made (140) and is second in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage among players with at least 200 attempts.

Mills has flown by his previous career-high of 161 3-pointers made in a season with 29 games still to go and he’s currently tied with Joe Harris for fifth place on the franchise’s single-season list. It’s part of the most prolific offensive season of the 33-year-old guard’s career.

Mills is averaging a career-high 13.8 points per game and has recorded 15 20-point games this season. His previous career-high was nine. He’s also posted two 30-point games after scoring 30 or more points three times in his first 12 seasons. Mills matched his career high with 34 points against the Lakers on Christmas Day and made a career-high nine 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.

While he has started 35 of Brooklyn’s 53 games this year — he’s never started more than 36 games in a season — Mills has traditionally come off the bench in his career and is fourth in NBA history in 3-pointers made off the bench. Since entering the NBA for the 2009-10 season, Mills leads all NBA players in 3-pointers made off the bench and is third in both points and minutes played off the bench.