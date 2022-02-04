Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Selected for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

James Harden has joined Kevin Durant as a 2022 NBA All-Star.

Harden’s selection among the Eastern Conference reserves was announced on Thursday night. This will be the 10th consecutive All-Star Game appearance for Harden since he made his All-Star debut in 2013. He is second in the NBA with 10.2 assists per game and is averaging 22.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Harden is also third in the league with nine triple-doubles and fifth with 29 double-doubles in 44 games.

Earlier this season, Harden became the 10th player in NBA history to register 20,000 points, 6,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds. He is also fourth in NBA history with 2,547 3-pointers, just 14 shy of passing Reggie Miller for third place on that list. With 23,035 career points, Harden is 32nd in NBA history and fourth among active players. Harden’s 6,177 career assists are 34th all-time and sixth among active players.

With Harden joining Durant on the team, it marks the fifth time in franchise history the Nets have had multiple players selected as All-Stars: 1994 (Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson), 2004 (Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin), 2007 (Kidd and Vince Carter), and 2021 (Durant, Harden, and Kyrie Irving).

As the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, Durant will be one of the two All-Star Game team captains, along with LeBron James. He and James will draft their teams in the All-Star Draft, to be held on Thursday, Feb. 10. The State Farm All-Star Saturday night participants will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland.