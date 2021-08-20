Breaking Down the Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 NBA Schedule

The NBA has released its 2021-22 season schedule and we’re taking a quick look at some of the notable elements of the schedule for the Brooklyn Nets.

Among the details, the Nets are scheduled for 38 nationally televised games on either ESPN, TNT, ABC, or NBA TV. They have 12 back-to-backs and are estimated to travel 41,000 miles compared to the Eastern Conference average of 40,000 miles. Eighteen of their 41 home games — 44 percent — are scheduled for Friday through Sunday. The four Eastern Conference teams that the Nets will play only three times rather than four are the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls.

Here’s how the season’s scheduling pattern shakes out:

OPENING WEEK

For the second consecutive season, the Nets are part of the NBA’s Opening Night doubleheader. This time they’ll be at the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the early game on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Eastern Conference semifinal series between the two teams went to overtime of Game 7 last June in a classic game that Kevin Durant sent to OT with a 23-foot jumper with a second remaining in regulation, the tip of his sneaker on the arc all that separated the Nets from advancing. Then it’s a trip to Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 22 as the league loads up on quick collisions between prime Eastern Conference contenders.

EARLY HOMESTAND

Brooklyn’s home opener at Barclays Center against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Oct. 24 tips off a six-game homestand, the longest of the season. The Nets will host the Wizards, Heat, Pacers, Pistons, and Hawks in an 11-day span before going on the road again.

HITTING THE ROAD

It’s an extreme swing as the Nets follow their longest home stand of the season with their longest road trip — and it’s not even to the West Coast. This mostly Midwest swing will send Brooklyn to Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando, New Orleans and Oklahoma City between Nov. 5 and Nov. 14, with the Raptors and Bulls games a back-to-back. This is one of four trips of at least four games or more for the Nets during the 2021-22 season. Two of those trips will fall between Jan. 17 and Feb. 6 as part of a stretch in which the Nets play 17 of 23 games on the road up to March 10. The break for the Feb. 20 All-Star Game falls within that span as well, giving the Nets — most of them at least — a little break from the travel.

WEST FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Nets are also part of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule again, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers in the final game of the five-game slate. That will fall in the middle of a three-game road trip that will have Brooklyn facing the Trail Blazers on Dec. 23 and the Clippers on Dec. 27.

CLOSING STRETCH

The Nets will finish the season with six of eight games at home and one of the two road games across the river in Manhattan, giving them only an April 2 visit at Atlanta outside the five boroughs in the last two weeks. The final game of the regular season will be against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on April 10.