Six Brooklyn Nets Among U.S. Olympic Team Finalists

Six Brooklyn Nets have been included among the finalists for the U.S Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. Twelve players will be selected for the roster to compete at the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8, rescheduled from the summer of 2020.

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Blake Griffin are among the 57 finalists, giving Brooklyn the most of any NBA team.

Durant, Irving and Jordan were all members of the gold medal winning squad at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



Durant also won gold in London in 2012 and could become a three-time Olympian, which only three U.S. men’s players have done to date. In 2016, Durant led the U.S. squad with 19.4 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent overall and 58.1 percent from 3-point range. His career Olympic scoring average of 19.4 points per game is first all-time among U.S. men and his 59 3-pointers made are also first all-time. He is fourth in career 3-point percentage (54.6). Durant also won a gold medal at the 2010 World Cup, where he was named the MVP after averaging 22.8 points per game, third among all players in the tournament.

Irving was also a World Cup MVP, for the gold medal winning U.S. team in 2014, averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 56.3 percent overall and 60.9 percent from 3-point range. He was named the 2014 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. He made his Olympic debut in 2016 and averaged 11.4 points per game.

Harden won gold medals with Durant on the 2012 Olympic team and with Irving on the 2014 World Cup team. He has a U.S. national team scoring average of 10.1 points per game between the two tournaments.

Jordan averaged 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 74.2 percent at the 2016 Olympics. Harris made his national team debut at the 2019 World Cup, averaging 8.0 points while shooting 51.1 percent overall and 50.0 percent from 3-point range while starting six of eight games. Griffin was previously named a member of the 2012 Olympic team but withdrew due to a knee injury.