James Harden is Third 2021 NBA All-Star for Brooklyn Nets

For the first time in franchise history, the Nets are sending three players to the All-Star Game.

James Harden was among the Eastern Conference reserves announced on Tuesday night, as selected by coaches. He’ll join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. Durant and Irving were both selected as starters, with Durant leading the voting among Eastern Conference players to become one of the team captains for the game, along with LeBron James. He’ll make his Team Durant selections in a draft with James on Thursday, March 4.

This will be the ninth consecutive All-Star Game appearance for Harden since he made his All-Star debut in 2013, the second-longest active streak in the NBA. He’s previously been selected as a Western Conference starter for the last four All-Star Games, and six times as a starter overall. Harden has All-Star Game highs of 29 points in 2015 and 12 assists in 2017.

“Clearly an All-Star, all-world player, has brought so much to our team,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Leadership, playmaking and scoring the ball. He's been outstanding.”

Since being acquired by Brooklyn on Jan. 14, Harden is averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in 18 games. He’s shooting 50.1 percent overall, 40.1 percent from 3-point range, and 87.8 percent from the free throw line. Harden has posted 16 double-doubles and five triple-doubles since joining the Nets.

The Nets have previously had multiple All-Stars on three occasions; 1994 (Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson), 2004 (Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin) and 2007 (Jason Kidd and Vince Carter).