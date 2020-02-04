Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris Headed Back to All-Star Weekend

Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie are headed back to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Harris and Dinwiddie will both be defending titles during All-Star Saturday Night, sort of. Dinwiddie won the Skills Challenge in his hometown of Los Angeles in 2018, but did not have the opportunity to compete last year due to a thumb injury that kept him out of Brooklyn’s lineup for a month.

In his absence, Boston’s Jayson Tatum won the competition that consists of ball-handling, passing, shooting and speed tests in head-to-head matchups. Two years ago, Dinwiddie defeated Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in the finals. This time, he’s headed to Chicago, where he briefly played for the Bulls in the preseason in 2016 before being signed by the Nets that December.

“Having won it, you always want a chance to defend it,” said Dinwiddie. “It’s like in boxing; I’m still the ‘and still …’ the reigning champ. You can’t lose a belt that you never competed for. I thought also being in Chicago, being one of the places that I was at and they cut me, was gonna be a cool little vibe too, being there and being in that environment, understanding the step in the journey that it was.”

Dinwiddie will be accompanied by Harris, who will return to defend the title he won last February in Charlotte.

“He certainly didn’t ask me,” deadpanned Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson about Harris’ decision to compete. “I wouldn’t expect any; Joe’s a competitor man. Joe would go down to the Y if you told him there was a pick-up game or a 3-point shooting contest. I don’t think any of us would dare hold him back and it was such a joy, such a big positive for our organization too. Really hope he wins it again. I know he’s more than capable.”

Last year, Harris edged Steph Curry in the final round in a field that also included Seth Curry, Buddy Hield, Devin Booker, Danny Green and Damian Lillard among others. Harris advanced out of the first round and into the finals along with Hield and Steph Curry, then went on to make all five of his money ball shots to finish with 26 points in the finals. Curry was second with 24 after missing the two-point money ball shot on his final shot.

“I’m looking forward to going back,” said Harris. “It’s always fun. I guess thinking back on it, memories of Charlotte, I’m looking forward to participating again and competing in Chicago.”

After winning in Charlotte last February, Harris went on to lead the NBA in 3-point shooting for the 2018-19 season, finishing with a 47.4 percentage.

“With Steph and Klay (Thompson) out, Joe’s the best shooter in the league,” said Dinwiddie. “Whether he’s not shooting well for a couple games or whatever, he’s still the best shooter in the league. I’ll take him any day. There’s a reason he won the 3-Point Contest last year, and I’m gonna put my money on him this year too.”