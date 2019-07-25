Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen Named to USA Select Team

Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen have been chosen for the roster of the 13-man USA Basketball Select Team that will train with USA Basketball’s National Team during its World Cup training camp in August.

The Select Team will train daily with the National Team in Las Vegas from Aug. 5-8, followed by participation in the USA Blue vs. USA White exhibition game to be played Friday, Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

Harris is coming off his fifth NBA season and third in Brooklyn. He led the NBA with a 47.4 3-point shooting percentage, his second consecutive year over 40 percent, and is currently fourth among active NBA players in career 3-point shooting percentage (42.7).

He started all 76 games he played for the Nets last season, averaging career highs of 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also shot a career-high 50 percent overall.

Allen is coming off his second NBA season, having started all 80 games he played for the Nets at center in 2018-19. The 21-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

At the recent NBA Summer League, Allen was named to the Summer League First Team after averaging 16.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game while shooting 61 percent, leading Brooklyn to the tournament semifinals.

Jeff Van Gundy will serve as head coach for the Select Team, which also includes Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley and D’Aaron Fox, Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Atlanta’s John Collins, Milwaukee’s Pat Connoughton, Orlando’s Jonathan Issac, New York’s Mitchell Robinson, San Antonio’s Derrick White, Atlanta’s Trae Young and the LA Clippers’ Landry Shamet.

The National Team roster currently includes Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, and Brook Lopez, among others. San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich is coaching the National Team.

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program, said USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo. “These 12 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of the USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”