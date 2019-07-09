Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Lead Brooklyn Nets Acquisitions

The reshaping of the Brooklyn Nets for the 2019-20 season and beyond became official over the last three days as the team announced a series of trades and signings that bring seven new players to Brooklyn.

With a list headlined by All-NBA players Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, the new arrivals also include Taurean Prince, Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler. In addition, No. 31 overall draft pick Nic Claxton has signed his contract.

Here’s a look at who is bound for Brooklyn:

Kevin Durant

The 2013-14 MVP is coming off his ninth All-NBA First or Second Team honor. He’s led the NBA in scoring four times and won two NBA Finals MVP awards and two NBA championships. The 10-time All-Star is sixth in NBA history with his 27.0 points per game scoring average. His career averages also include 7.1 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game, with career shooting numbers of 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 49.3 percent overall.

Kyrie Irving

Irving earned his second career All-NBA nod with this past season’s Second Team selection after he averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range. The 27-year-old guard has been selected for six NBA All-Star Games and won an NBA title in 2016.

DeAndre Jordan

A 6-foot-11 center, Jordan was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2015-16 and to the Third Team in 2014-15 and 2016-17. He was also All-Defensive First Team in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Jordan led the NBA in field goal percentage for five straight seasons from 2012-13 to 2016-17 and in rebounding in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He’s averaged at least 13 rebounds per game in each of the last six seasons and his career numbers include 10.9 rebounds per game, 9.6 points per game and a 67.0 field goal percentage.

Taurean Prince

A 6-foot-8, 22-pound forward, Prince will be going into his fourth NBA season, having started for Atlanta the last two seasons. Over the last two seasons, Prince has averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Garrett Temple

A 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard/forward, Temple split last season between Memphis and the Los Angeles Clippers. After playing for five teams in his first two NBA seasons and then going abroad to play in Italy in 2011-12, Temple established himself during a four-year run in Washington. He’s averaged 5.9 points and shot 35.3 percent from 3-point range in his career.

Wilson Chandler

The veteran forward split last season between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers after a seven seasons and eight years (he missed the 2015-16 season) in Denver, where he averaged 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while with the Nuggets.

Nic Claxton

The Nets drafted the 6-11 forward/center with the first pick of the second round in June’s NBA Draft. Claxton left Georgia after his sophomore season, when he averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.