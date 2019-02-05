Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert, Allen Crabbe Close in on Return to Court

Caris LeVert is close to coming back. Allen Crabbe is closer.

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Crabbe is available for Wednesday's game at Barclays Center against the Denver Nuggets after he and LeVert had a full practice with the Long Island Nets Tuesday morning at HSS Training Center.

No decision has been made on a return to game action for LeVert.

"We’ll see," said Atkinson. "Today was very positive. I want to get the information tomorrow and the next day. I don’t want to make that projection yet. I’m not ready to do that."

LeVert suffered a dislocation of his right foot in Minnesota on Nov. 12 in Brooklyn's 14th game of the season. At the time he was the Nets' leading scorer, averaging 18.4 points plus 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

"The guy was playing like an All-Star to me, from my perspective before he went out," said Atkinson. "Of course, that’s our goal is to get him back to that level. We’ll see how long that takes. With Caris, I wouldn’t bet against him, watching how hard he worked to get back."

It was an injury that initially looked much worse than it turned out to be. But that doesn't mean that LeVert has had an easy road back over the last three months.

"It was definitely tough," said LeVert. "It's an injury that I never experienced before and not a lot of people experienced that. It was tough at first, but I think I tried to find things I could get better at throughout the time I was sitting out and I felt like I did that."

LeVert had a wide-ranging rehab, from balance drills and core work -- "We did everything. You name it, we did it." -- to more basketball-centric drills.

"When I was unable to walk, we did a lot of form shooting in the chair," said LeVert. "Things like that, so I worked on a lot of form shots. Ball-handling. Passing. Just working on the small nuances of the game. I watched a lot of film. But then, you know, balance, lower-body strength, core work. Just a lot of stuff that I was able to do. There were obviously a lot of long days here but I think in the end I'll definitely be better for it."

Atkinson said both players will be worked back into action gradually, with "minutes suggestions" planned out and decisions from there based on feel and flow of the game.

"From a coaching standpoint, we have to understand that these guys have been out and it’s not going to be perfect and there will be some time, some little pebbles in the road, some bumps," said Atkinson. "But I think the most important thing is that we get the green light from the performance team that they’re good from a physical standpoint and then build them up from there."

Crabbe moved into the starting lineup after LeVert's injury and soon shook off an early-season shooting slump. In 15 games in the starting lineup he shot 46.5 percent on 6.7 3-point attempts per game and averaged 12.0 points per game, with a season-high of 27 at Dallas on Nov. 21. In his last four games, he averaged 17.5 points per game.

But since scoring 20 points in a win at Philadelphia on Dec. 12, he's missed the last 26 games due to soreness in his right knee.

"It was unexpected obviously and it was unfortunate that it took that long," said Crabbe. "We went through the process. I felt like the rehab was really good with the PT team. Just making sure that it wasn't one of those that we rushed, because we didn't want me to be better for four or five games, we wanted me to be better for the rest of the season. We didn't want to have any setbacks, so I think we approached it the right way, the way that we needed to. But obviously as a player, being competitive and wanting to be out there with my teammates it was frustrating, but I'm just glad that we got through the process and just move forward from here on out."

The Nets are in need of the offensive boost that LeVert and Crabbe could provide. With Spencer Dinwiddie out as well over the last six games, Brooklyn has shot just 26.9 percent from 3-point range and posted an offensive rating of 99.7. Atkinson is looking forward to having Crabbe's 3-point stroke back on the court. Crabbe is just thrilled to be back.

"I don't even know how to put it into words," said Crabbe. "Really has just been a long time coming, just been sitting there watching the team's success. Happy for our success as a team. Just been waiting to be a part of it again. Feels great. Feels like it's going to be my first game of the season. Feels like it's been that long. But I'm excited, so can't wait for tomorrow."