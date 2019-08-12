Breaking Down the 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets NBA Schedule

There’s plenty of anticipation building for the Brooklyn Nets’ 2019-20 season, and now that the NBA schedules have been released, we have a little more info on what awaits. Let’s break down some of the key features of Brooklyn’s upcoming schedule:

HELLO BROOKLYN

The 2019-20 Nets feature plenty of new faces, and they’ll have the chance to get accustomed to their new home at Barclays Center right away. Starting with the season opener against Minnesota on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Nets play four of their first five games and five of their first seven at Barclays Center.

NATIONWIDE

The Nets play their first nationally televised game of the season during that early home stretch when they host the Houston Rockets on Friday, Nov. 1. That is one of 12 games currently scheduled to air on either ESPN or TNT.

WESTWARD BOUND

The longest road trip of the season takes the Nets to Portland, Phoenix, Utah, Denver and Chicago beginning on Friday, Nov. 8. It’s the first of four road trips of at least four games during the 2019-20 season. Last season the Nets had just two trips of that length, but one of the them was a seven-game March swing that covered 16 days on the road.

THANKSGIVING SERIES

The Nets will sandwich Thanksgiving with a home-and-home against the Celtics on Wednesday and Friday.

BRIDGE CROSSINGS

The Nets will host the Knicks on Oct. 25 and Dec. 26 and be at MSG on Nov. 24 and Jan. 26.

SETTLING IN

Brooklyn’s big January at Barclays Center is anchored by a stretch of seven home games in eight, running from Jan. 7 to Jan. 23, capped by a visit from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. But that’s just part of a 12-game run through Jan. 31 in which two of the Nets’ three road games will be as close as can be — one at the Knicks and one down the road in Philadelphia. The only time they’ll need clearance to take off will be to visit the Pistons on Jan. 25.

CHECK THE CHANNEL GUIDE

If you want to watch the Nets in February, get comfy on the couch. Between a season-high eight road games for the month, plus the week-long All-Star break, the Nets will play just four home games in February, against Phoenix, Golden State, Toronto and Orlando. The second of Brooklyn’s four-plus game road trips also begins at the end of the month, taking them to Washington, Atlanta, Miami and Boston, and into March.

CALIFORNIA BOUND

While playing 15 games in 28 days in March, the Nets have an all-California four-game trip that takes them to Los Angeles twice for the Lakers and Clippers, with a visit to the Warriors in their new Chase Center in between and a closing date in Sacramento.

MIDWEST MARAUDERS

To close out the season, the Nets are touring the Central Division, beginning on April 1, when they’ll host Detroit and then visit Indiana. A home game against Dallas will be followed by the final four-game trip of the season, to Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Chicago and Cleveland. The Nets then close the 2019-20 regular season at home against the Bucks on April 15.