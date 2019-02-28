Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Judith Jamison

We spoke with legendary dancer and choreographer, Judith Jamison, at Alvin Ailey Dance Theater. She talked about the impact Alvin Ailey had on herself and the other dancers he brought to the First World Festival of Negro Arts in Dakar in 1966.

Archival footage courtesy of @Blvckvrchives

This year, we partnered with Black History Untold created by Sofiya Ballin to produce 10 profiles for “The Untold”.