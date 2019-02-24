Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Charles Phillips

Early on Phillips was fascinated by computers and technology, as he spent his spare time during high school building computers. He later enrolled in the Unites States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs where he earned a BS in Computer Science, then on to Hampton University for his MBA and New York Law School for his JD.

In 2010, he was announced as the CEO of Infor, the world’s third largest provider of enterprise applications and services, as well as the world’s largest privately owned software company. Upon his hiring, he immediately set out to redirect Infor’s efforts by installing a corporate culture of camaraderie, goodwill and reward, design, product coherence, and the optimization of user experience. During President Barack Obama’s term, he was appointed on the advisory board to provide advice and council addressing the late-2000 recession. He also serves on the board of directors of Viacom, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York City Police Foundation, Apollo Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and New York Law School.