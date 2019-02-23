Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: April Walker

Brooklyn native, April Walker is a savvy business woman who helped set trends in the lifestyle fashion category before it developed into the power house we know of today. At the age of twenty-one she opened her first custom shop making clothes for MC Lyte, Shaggy, and Shinehead. From there she launched a styling division that dressed EPMD, RunDMC, Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Queen Latifah. As the creator of “Walker-Wear” apparel in the early ‘90’s, he brand was one of the first to implement product placements and secure celebrity endorsements with the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Beavis and Butthead. Offering a blend of fashion and function, her designs helped launch her as a force to be reckon with in the fashion industry. A recent resurgence has seen the brand receive notoriety in Essence, Huffington Post, and Hypebeast just to name a few. Always on the pulse of culture one thing remains clear, trends fade, but style is eternal.