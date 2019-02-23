Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: April Walker
Brooklyn native, April Walker is a savvy business woman who helped set trends in the lifestyle fashion category before it developed into the power house we know of today. At the age of twenty-one she opened her first custom shop making clothes for MC Lyte, Shaggy, and Shinehead. From there she launched a styling division that dressed EPMD, RunDMC, Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Queen Latifah. As the creator of “Walker-Wear” apparel in the early ‘90’s, he brand was one of the first to implement product placements and secure celebrity endorsements with the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Beavis and Butthead. Offering a blend of fashion and function, her designs helped launch her as a force to be reckon with in the fashion industry. A recent resurgence has seen the brand receive notoriety in Essence, Huffington Post, and Hypebeast just to name a few. Always on the pulse of culture one thing remains clear, trends fade, but style is eternal.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.