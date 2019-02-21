Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Sharifa Murdoch
We sat down with Sharifa Murdock, Co-Owner of Liberty Fairs and Founder of ENVSN Festival. She discussed the power of mentorship and making access in Black communities the norm.
This year, we partnered with Black History Untold created by Sofiya Ballin to produce 10 profiles for “The Untold”.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.