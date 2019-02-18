Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Jeff Johnson

Jeff is a master communicator, strategist, and architect of social solutions who’s as comfortable in front of the camera as he is behind the scenes developing strategy and messages for his clients.

The award-winning journalist and communications specialist is currently Managing Principal for the Baltimore based strategy firm JIJ Communications, where he provides strategic insight and messaging consulting to clients in the private, public, and entertainment sectors. The firm works with several Fortune 100 and 500 clients to transform their diversity and inclusion work into double bottom line impact that benefits targeted communities as well as the company’s brand value and profits. Over the last two decades Jeff has developed expertise in communications, political engagement and strategic consulting to create a unique career committed to developing solutions and systemic change. Jeff states, ”The problems many of our communities face can be transformed by exploring market driven solutions that merge the public, private and philanthropic sectors into ecosystems of impact and power that benefit all of us vs. a few”.

He has conducted interviews with President Barack Obama and several international heads of state for BET News and provides regular content on the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Jeff formally served as National Director for the Youth & College Division of the NAACP and held an appointment by Russell Simmons as the Vice President of the Hip Hop Summit Action Network (HSAN). In 2014 Jeff worked with Steve Harvey on his New York Times Best Seller, Act Like A Success, Think Like A Success, and is the author of his own book, Everything I’m Not Made Me Everything I Am. He is the Creator, Host and Executive Producer of MANCAVE, a late-night talk show targeting urban men airing on BET. Jeff also dedicates considerable time and resources to organizations committed to racial equity and social justice.

Jeff is the honored husband of Jacqueline and the fortunate father of Madison, Myles, Malcolm, Baldwin and Garvey.