Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Asha Boston

Born prematurely, at one pound and two ounces, Asha Boston knows a thing or two about fighting for the things you want in life-- including life itself. Her work resume includes companies like AMC, BET, Media Information Services and most recently Lifetime and Bravo. However, it is through her journalism and documentary work that she is widely recognized. With a passion for storytelling, her work has been featured on platforms like Her Agenda, Teen Vogue, Madame Noire, VIBE, the NBA.com, Carib News and several others. She currently serves as the Founder of non-profit, The Dinner Table Documentary and President and CEO of Passion Fruit Vineyard Productions; a multimedia production company that creates original content, niche branding campaigns and program development for various non-profit and commercial entities. In June 2016, she was honored by the Obama Administration’s White House Council for Women and Girls as a "Nominated Change Maker" at the United State of Women Summit. In December 2018, she was selected to participate in a six-month fellowship at The Made in NY Fellowship (a partnership between The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and the Made in NY Media Center by IFP) for her debut film series, “A Time Before Kale.”