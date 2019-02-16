Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Najee Omar
Poet and educator, Najee Omar, spoke with us about the power of poetry as resistance and preserving Brooklyn’s history.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.