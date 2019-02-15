Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Eugene Bullard

Born in Columbus Georgia, Eugune Bullard received his pilots license from Aviation school in Tours, France during World War I. He is known as the very first African-American man to become a military pilot where he served as a pilot for the 93 Spad Squadron of the Lafayette Flying Corps in the French Aeronautique Militaire. Despite being a military pilot with confirmed kills and earning medals for valor, his transfer to the U.S. Air Force was ignored. It’s speculated that his application was ignored when they discovered he was black. During his life time, he was awarded 15 French War medals including The Knight of the Legion D’honneur. Bullard participated in more than 20 combat missions and went on to serve as a spy in World War II.