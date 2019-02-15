Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Eugene Bullard
Born in Columbus Georgia, Eugune Bullard received his pilots license from Aviation school in Tours, France during World War I. He is known as the very first African-American man to become a military pilot where he served as a pilot for the 93 Spad Squadron of the Lafayette Flying Corps in the French Aeronautique Militaire. Despite being a military pilot with confirmed kills and earning medals for valor, his transfer to the U.S. Air Force was ignored. It’s speculated that his application was ignored when they discovered he was black. During his life time, he was awarded 15 French War medals including The Knight of the Legion D’honneur. Bullard participated in more than 20 combat missions and went on to serve as a spy in World War II.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.