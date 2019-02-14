Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Dr. James Robert Gladden

James Robert Gladden attended Meharry Medical College, where he received his M.D. degree and earned the Andrew Nelson Award for the highest four-year GPA. In 1943, Freedmen’s Hospital, affiliated with Howard University, became the only institution in the country where African Americans could routinely obtain approved training. He then became the first full time orthopaedic resident at the University. He continued to pioneer in the specialty and in 1949 became the first African American certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and the first to be elected to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He also became the first non-white physician to perform a major surgery at King George's Hospital in Hamilton, Bermuda.