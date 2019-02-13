Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Mary Elizabeth Bowser

Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born a slave somewhere around 1839 on a plantation owned by John Van Lew of Richmond. Upon his death, his wife and daughter, Elizabeth, freed their slaves and arranged for Mary to be educated in Philadelphia. During the war, on a recommendation from Elizabeth Van Lew, Mary was placed on Jefferson Davis’ household staff in the Confederate capital of Richmond. Assuming she was a slave, Davis’ cabinet members and military leaders spoke openly in front of her about troop strategy and movement. She was able to read war dispatches and other important information Davis left laying around which she later passed to Union informers.