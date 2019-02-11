Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Michelle Richburg

Over the span of nearly 30 years, Michelle Richburg has developed a specialized niche in the financial services industry as a “banker for the stars” with a strong reputation for competence, efficiency, and creativity. Her client list has included high profile professional athletes, entertainers, and business leaders, and she has delivered a myriad of financial products and services such as royalty and contract review, auditing and analysis, forecasting, risk management, and investment consulting.

A proud female business owner, Michelle’s grandmother inspired her career path at a very young age. Her grandmother would give her $5.00 and sternly advise “you should spend $1.00 on candy and save the other $4.00,” and Michelle did exactly that and inculcated this philosophy into her work ethic. Moreover, bearing witness to her grandmother grasping the American Dream - buying four houses with cash on a domestic worker’s salary and no formal education - will forever resonate with her. Through the example of her grandmother, Michelle lives under a legacy of sound financial stewardship, and it runs through her blood.

A native of White Plains, NY, Richburg has faced several challenges and has conquered each in turn. She overcame the challenges of single parenthood; she raised her son Adrian, now 24, into a respectful, God-fearing scholar who graduated from the University of Rhode Island and now works for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She raised Adrian while working full-time, never faltering in her quest to achieve her professional development goals. Richburg’s excellence has shone through her work experiences just as it has through her parenting. From junior high school, she rose up the ranks over a 20 year period from check processor to Senior Vice President after graduating from college. She knows and has mastered virtually every role in the branch over her career.

Stimulated by a passion for professional growth and for helping others, she transitioned from the bank and established Richburg Enterprises, LLC. As Owner, President and CEO of Richburg Enterprises, Ms. Richburg sought to share her special skills with the world and provide services that did not exist in the market. Her brand of hands-on, client-centered work put an innovative and unique spin on every aspect of business administration, including insurance coverage, wealth management, accounting, and other specialty areas.

Michelle graduated from Mercy College with a BS in Business Administration and has completed training programs in wealth management, marketing management, total quality management, and banking. She is a lifelong member of Saint Frances AME Zion Church in Port Chester, NY.

In addition, she is highly skilled in other relevant areas such as budget and credit counseling, cash flow management, debt planning, expense projections, financial recordkeeping and transactions, formation and performance measurement, and others.