Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Gerald "Jerry" Lawson

A New York native, he dabbled in electronics growing up as he repaired TVs to earn money. With an increased interest in computing, he was one of the few African- American engineers who worked in computing at the dawn of the video game era. This lead him to become the only black member in Silicon Valley’s Homebrew Computer Club in the 1970s. Around this same time, Lawson helped create the Fairchild Channel F, a home entertainment machine. Although considered basic by today’s standards, Lawson’s work brought interchangeable video games into homes, which paved the way for systems such as the Atatri 2600, Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.