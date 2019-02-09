Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Claudette Colvin

Most people think of Rosa Parks as the first person to refuse to give up her seat in the fight against segregation. On March 2, 1955, a 15 yr-old Claudette Colvin, refused to move to the back bus, nine months prior to Rosa Parks’ refusal. Claudette credited her studying of Black leaders such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth as to what prompted her stance to fight against injustice. Claudette’s story showcases that the fight against injustice was fought by young people with more than half of them being women.