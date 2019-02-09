Headline
Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Claudette Colvin
Most people think of Rosa Parks as the first person to refuse to give up her seat in the fight against segregation. On March 2, 1955, a 15 yr-old Claudette Colvin, refused to move to the back bus, nine months prior to Rosa Parks’ refusal. Claudette credited her studying of Black leaders such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth as to what prompted her stance to fight against injustice. Claudette’s story showcases that the fight against injustice was fought by young people with more than half of them being women.
About The Untold
Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history. View All Stories