Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Esther Jones

The iconic cartoon character, Betty Boop, that many have seen portrayed in movies, newspaper comic strips was inspired by a Black jazz singer Esther Jones or Baby Esther. The cartoon was introduced in the 1930s by cartoonist Max Fleischer. Betty Boop is known for her revealing dress, curvaceous figure and signature vocals “Boop Oop A Doop”. While there has been controversy over the years, the inspiration has been traced back to Jones who regularly performed at the prestigious Cotton Club in Harlem during the 1920s.

