Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Bass Reeves

Despite what has been shown in pop culture, one in four cowboys out West were Black. It’s believed that the “Lone Ranger” tales were inspired by an African-American man named Bass Reeves. He was born a slave but escaped West during the Civil War and lived in what was known as Indian Territory. While there, he became a Deputy U.S. Marshall, was a master of disguise, expert marksman, had a Native American companion and rode a silver horse. As a Deputy Marshall has been credited with arresting more than 3,000 felons.

Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.